2020 Evansville Tire Recycling Day Set for Saturday, October 10th

So, you decided to change your own set of tires at some point, and you still have the old tires sitting in the corner of your garage taking up space. Or maybe you somehow inherited old tires in some fashion. However you acquired them isn't important. What is important is you want to get rid of them, but maybe didn't know how. Yes, you could take them to the dump, but that trip could be a little costly if all you have is few tires. Plus, it's not the most environmentally-friendly thing in the world. Fortunately, there is a way to get rid of them that not only could cost you nothing, but is safer for nature.

The Evansville Solid Waste District will gladly take those tires off your hands and get rid of them with an "environmentally proper method" during their annual Tire Recycling Day on Saturday, October 10th (2020).

Tires will be accepted in the parking lot of the Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on the 10th. Simply bring your old tires, and representatives from the Solid Waste District will take them off your hands, and get them ready for disposal.

The service is free for the first four car or light truck tires. If you have more than that, the additional tires will cost you $1.00 each to dispose of. Semi and tractor tires will also be taken, however there will be a charge of $10 per semi tire, and $25 for each tractor tires. No amount of either of those will be accepted free of charge. However, neighborhood and civic groups who have gathered tires as part of a cleanup initiative can bring as many as the want for free.

The service is available to residents of Vanderburgh County only, no tires from businesses will be accepted. Sorry. Their rules, not mine.

