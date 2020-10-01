Tickets On Sale Now for 2020 Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks

With everything seeming so uncertain this year, it's nice to know that we can enjoy at least one annual spooky event, the Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks.

Historic Newburgh Inc. confirmed that the ghost walks will still be happening as scheduled this year, but there will of course be some precautions in place to keep everyone safe. They have also decided to just do one tour route this year instead of their normal choice of two routes. They said that the one tour option will include favorite stories from both tours so it will be a bit of a combination of the two. They also will not have in person ticket sales this year as all ticket sales will be online.

Join us for the 2020 Newburgh Ghost Walks - Ghostly Hayride edition! We're excited to announce the 2020 Newburgh Ghost Walks - Ghostly Hayrides edition October 16-18, 2020. Tours will run every 20 minutes each night from 6pm to 9pm with the 9pm tour being the last tour of the night. Tickets are $15 per person, and every person, no matter age, must have a ticket to ride the hayride due to space limitations. There will be special family pack discounts available through Eventbrite ticket sales. All ticket sales will be online only this year, so make sure to purchase your tickets in advance! All hayride participants above the age of 3 must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth for the duration of the hayride tour. Social distancing is not possible on the hayride. What to expect: The Ghostly Hayride will take a route along Water Street to the red bridge where you can take an optional walk along the decorated bridge in the dark. The hayride will then pick participants back up at the Aurand Trailhead and make it's way back down Jennings Street to town hall where the tour started. Hayrides will last approximately 50 minutes and include past favorite stories from State Street, Water Street, the original hayride tour AND new stories including some interesting tidbits about the underground railroad.

