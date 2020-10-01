If You Show It, They Will Come – Bosse Field to Host ‘Field of Dreams’ Showing Benefiting Youth First

With health and safety guidelines still in place for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we've all tried to find creative ways to keep ourselves entertained before we go crazy. The Evansville Otters are helping out by giving us one option — an outdoor movie night at Bosse Field.

The team announced Wednesday on Facebook, they'll be showing the classic baseball movie, Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta. If you're unfamiliar with the 1989 movie, does the phrase, "If you build it, they will come" ring a bell? That's where it came from. It's one of the most quotes movie lines of all time, that's generated countless puns and twists people have used to illustrate a point (see headline above).

Here's the plot synopsis from IMDB:

An Iowa corn farmer, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come.

The showing will happen on Friday, October 9th (2020) beginning at 7:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00.

Seating will happen on the field, not in the stands, so be sure to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. The Otters will have spaces marked to keep everyone safe and socially distant from one another.

Tickets are available now through the Otters website with a minimum purchase of two, and a maximum purchase of six required. Proceeds from the showing will go to Youth First. Masks will be required to enter the stadium, but can be removed once you and your family are in your seating space.

[Source: Evansville Otters]