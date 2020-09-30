Finally, Candy Corn Has Come To It’s Senses With Pumpkin and Apple Pie Flavors

It is no secret that I can’t stand candy corn. Even though, candy corn brings back great memories of my childhood and Grandma Baxter's candy dish, I just can't with them. They make me physically ill. No joke, I’m gagging just typing about the nasty little, Fall colored candy.

Anyway, I just saw on delish.com, that Brach's has come out with a limited edition, two flavored candy corn, in one bag. And, no, it’s not like the disgusting Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. It’a actually a candy corn I MAY be able to tolerate.

From an Instagram post by @frontpagefoodiefinds and @brachscandy, it looks like Brach’s has finally come to it’s senses and giving us any we actually want. The flavors are apple pie and pumpkin pie. They released the flavors last year, but I’m a little slow, so I’m just now finding out about it.

I’m not gonna lie, these candy corn flavors sound pretty delicious. I know, saying candy corn and delicious in the same sentence, is hard to do. I DID gag a little. But truthfully, I’m all about trying this. How about YOU?



Not really sure where to get them yet. From the Instagram post, it looks like last year they could be found at the Dollar Tree. I’ll try and find them locally, then try them and let you know.

But, until then you can order them HERE.