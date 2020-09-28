Woman Hikes Mountain With Cat on Her Back and They Both Couldn’t Look Happier

I'm sorry, but this is just about the cutest darn thing I've ever seen.

It is clear that Mel Elam and her sweet feline named Floki are serious besties. Mel shared the photos below with the "Hike the 4000 footers of NH!" Facebook page. She and Floki tackled Mount Moosilauke and it was Floki's first 4,000 footer and Mel's 13th. Very impressive. Congrats to you both!

Can you imagine walking by them on the trail? It would be impossible not to smile after seeing such a sight. Mel said that the dynamic duo made tons of new friends on the trail and I don't doubt it.

A woman in the comments named Lara said it would be her dream come true to hike with her own cat she affectionately calls, "Davey Boy."

Here's what other people are saying:

Gracie Lou: Hey! We saw you heading up with her! My daughter loved getting to see her!

Connie Cartier Dube: Floki looks quite relaxed!

Curt Lenz: That's different. Must people hike with dogs. Not too many with cats. Still very cool! Congrats!

Yes, Curt. It is different. And that's what makes it amazing. LOL, people on the internet are funny.

I can't get enough of Floki and her adventures but thank goodness she has an Instagram account where I can stay up to date on her whereabouts. The handle is @adventureswithflokicat.