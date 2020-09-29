FBI Searching for Louisville Metro Corrections Escapee

From the FBI Indiana Field Office:

The FBI is seeking information on the location of Anthony Martinez who escaped from Louisville (KY) Metro Corrections today (Sept. 29). He is wanted on both state and federal warrants. The federal warrants include armed bank robberies in Indiana. Martinez has extensive connections to Southern Indiana.

He is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his location is asked to please call FBI Louisville at 502-263-6000.

Martinez WANTED Poster

