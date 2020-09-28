Walmart Announces New Black Friday 2020 Experience With Earlier Savings

If you have been inside Walmart lately, you've probably noticed that they already have some Christmas items on display...which means Black Friday deals are right around the corner.

Walmart announced a new shopping experience for Black Friday 2020 based on evolving customer needs amid the pandemic. Not only that, but they plan to start Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year. According to Good Morning America:

Three key areas of Walmart's updated experience include earlier holiday shopping deals, increased online sales, thousands of new staff hires and in-store safety guidelines.

Since the pandemic began, people have been shopping for new things to adapt to the new normal we hear so much about. These items include athleisure, sleepwear, exercise equipment and outdoor needs. As a result, the retail giant plans to increase inventory on these unexpected gifts in 2020.

Walmart also announced that Black Friday 2020 deals will include "more pet supplies, toys and items for home, including over 1,300 new toys introduced, more than 3 million pet beds and an increased availability on kitchen appliances,"

While Walmart plans to release Black Friday deals much earlier this year, an exact date has not been announced at this time, but they say that more details will be available soon.

As you know, the pandemic has changed the way that we do things this year. Therefore Walmart will have more online deals this year. This is why the company plans to hire more than 20,000 seasonal employees to fulfill increased demand for the holidays according to Good Morning America.

When it comes to the safety measures, I am sure you are already accustomed to what Walmart already has in place. No exact details on how they will handle the crazy Black Friday crowds when it comes to COVID-19 procedures, but you would think that shopping in store on Black Friday will look much different than it has in the years past. That goes for shopping anywhere on Black Friday, not just at Walmart.