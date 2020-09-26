11 Things I Didn’t Expect After Watching ‘Cobra Kai’

There's much more than nostalgia going on here.

When the news came out that the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai was making the jump from YouTube to Netflix, I was pretty excited. I had watched all three Karate Kid movies growing up, and heard great things about the series from people who put down the money for a subscription to YouTube Premium (YouTube Red at the time) to watch it. Why didn't I join them and get a subscription too if I was excited to watch it? Good question. Answer, I have enough streaming services already, between Hulu, Netflix, ESPN+, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. I didn't need to another monthly payment, and while I was excited to see the show, YouTube Premium wasn't offering additional content that interested me enough to make the commitment. Long story short, I can also be a little cheap from time to time.

Of course, the initial hook to the show is the sense of nostalgia it brings, but there's also a sense of curiosity. We grew up with the movies, and the idea of jumping ahead to present day to see where these characters ended up and how their lives are going in today's world was certainly intriguing.

But, after watching both seasons I discovered a few things I wasn't expecting to discover, or feel, in some cases when I hit play on the first episode of season one.

Before we get into those things, let me say there is a decent chance of a spoiler here and there. I'll try to avoid them the best I can, but in some cases, that just won't be possible. So, if you haven't watch both seasons yet, and you want to be surprised, you may want to stop reading now. Consider yourself warned.

If you've watched both seasons, you know season two ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that teased the possibility of another original cast member from the first movie re-entering the picture in season three which has already been filmed and is expected to be released on Netflix early next year.

If you haven't watched it yet, you should. Not only is it a really good show, but each season is only 10 episodes long, and each episode is between 30 to 35 minutes, so you could easily binge it over the course of a few days, or all in one day if you're stuck at home with nothing to do.

Once you've finished it, let me know if you had any of the same revelations I did, or discovered a few of your own in the comments below.