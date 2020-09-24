Door to Door Trick-or-Treating Might Need to be Avoided this Year

With it officially being fall, Halloween is right around the corner. But, as we all know, it's probably not going to be quite the same this year. Once again, we have the Coronavirus to thank. However, that does not mean we can't celebrate the season. We'll just need to make a few adjustments.

The CDC has rolled out a whole bunch of different guidelines for celebrating All Hallows Eve. Unfortunately, one of the guidelines/suggestions affects the time honored tradition of trick-or-treating. Going door to door to get free candy is being labeled as a 'high risk activity". Obviously "high risk" meaning that it's an easy way for the Coronavirus to be spread. There are other "high risk" Halloween activities that the CDC is warning against. These include:

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

It's not all bad news coming from the CDC. They have other suggestions that will allow you and others to enjoy the Halloween season and keep the chance of spreading the virus low. Here are some "low risk" activities:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

So, however you choose to celebrate this year just make sure you are being safe and having fun. That's what the holiday s about after all.