After Owner Goes To Jail, Two Cats Are Looking For A Fresh Start [WATCH]

Our fun on Franklin Street may be canceled, so we're bringing a little bit of #FallFestival to the VHS! Thursday-Saturday, October 8-10, we will have our Fall Festival booth set up in our parking lot. We'll be serving about 2/3 of our normal vegetarian menu, including: - fried mac & cheese - fried green beans - lemon and lemorange shake-ups Our facility will be open for adoptions and our thrift shop will also be open for shopping from 10-4 all three days. We are depending on the community to help us raise the $30,000 in lost Fall Festival revenue. Can't attend? Donate to our online Fall Festival fundraiser at the link in our bio!