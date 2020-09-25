Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Showing Coming to Evansville

Friday the 13th turns 40 in 2020, and now you can celebrate by watching it in theaters.

This year has been a rollercoaster for sure, and many are sad that their favorite October activities have been canceled. From Fall Festival to haunted houses and everything in between. But here's a fun event you can look forward to. Friday the 13th will be back in theaters for the 40th anniversary for a limited time, and it looks like that tour is stopping by Evansville!

AMC on Evansville's west side will be showing Friday the 13th on October 4th & 7th. It looks like they'll have a 7PM showing on the 4th and on the 7th they'll have a 7PM & 10PM showing. The showing also comes with special features. Here's what Fathom Events say about the upcoming Friday the 13th showings:

One of the most popular Horror franchises of all time celebrates 40 years, with the original terrifying film that started it all, restored and remastered on the big screen. In this still-scary shocker, the new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake. Years ago, a young boy named Jason Voorhees drowned, and a series of vicious murders occurred thereafter. Despite locals’ warnings that the place has a death curse, the new crew continues on to relaunch the camp. One by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be, as they are stalked by a violent killer. Event attendees will also be treated to a special featurette, Secrets Galore Behind the Gore. Join revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini for a look at some of the groundbreaking gory great moments in the original Friday the 13th (Directed by Sean S. Cunningham and Written by Victor Miller).

If you're interested you can get tickets here.