Enjoy Pints for Pups Saturday September 26th

Enjoy pints and help out pups at It Takes a Village this Saturday with Pints and Pups!

Saturday September 26th enjoy pints for pups at Carson's Brewery. They'll be serving up their craft brews with a portion of sales going back to It Takes a Village no-kill rescue.

ITV will be at Carson's Brewery with some pups looking for forever homes! Carson's will donate a portion of proceeds back to us. Come out and show some support! There will be outdoor seating and hot dogs from Hot Diggity Dog!

Carson's Brewery is located at 2404 Lynch road in Evansville, and Pups and Pints will be going on from 3-7PM. More info can be found on their Facebook event page.