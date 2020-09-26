Register Now for The Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash

We are about two months away from Thanksgiving, and while a lot can change in two month, the Evansville Rescue Mission does have plans to hold their annual Drumstick Dash.

This will be the 9th annual race that encourages runners to Move their feet, So others can eat. I think that this is the first in-person race that I've heard of in months. There will be many changes in place to keep everyone safe. Usually, the Drumstick Dash is ran after the Gobbler Gathering and right before Thanksgiving. The 2020 version of the run will take place on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be two separate races, to allow for social distancing. The first one is at 7:00 A.M. for the real go-getters, it is the competitive 5K $35. Then at 8:00 A.M. the non-competitive 5K will begin $30. This will still be timed, but there are no awards for this one. Speaking of awards, if you do win one, it will be mailed to you. I'm guessing that it will not include a turkey like in years past, because that would be expensive to ship.

The race will begin outside of the Old National Events Plaza, not the C.K. Newsome Center like last year. Once you sign up, you'll be receiving your race packet and goodies in the mail. There will not be a traditional packet pickup. One thing that hasn't changed is the fact that all of the race proceeds will go toward providing local families with Thanksgiving dinner.

Here are some more COVID safety measures that will be in place:

The start and finish lines will be on different sides of ONEP.

Masks should be worn in the start and finish areas unless actually running.

There will not be a water station on course.

Facilities inside ONEP will not be available. Porta-johns will be available outside with disinfectant gel and wipes.

