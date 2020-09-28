West Side Nut Club Half Pot Nears $200K After Opening Weekend

The first weekend of the West Side Nut Club's Half Pot ticket sales is in the books, and you have to think it would be considered a successful start as the jackpot currently sits at nearly $200,000 after the first four days of sales.

Ticket sales would have normally taken place over the course of this year's Fall Festival, which would have happened next week (October 5th - 10th, 2020). However, as we know, the Club made the extremely difficult decision in late July to cancel this year's event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic citing what would have been an impossible task of trying to get the thousands of people who attend to adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the CDC.

The first weekend of ticket sales began Thursday and concluded Sunday evening. At the conclusion Sunday's sales, the Club provided an update on the total through their social media accounts.

Not a bad start if you ask me (and if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway).

While the amount is impressive, it's still a long way from the $1.2 million total they achieved during last year's sales. But, the Club does have time working in their favor. They were able to achieve last year's total over the course of six days. This year sales will take place over the course of 11 days when you include this past weekend.

Ticket booths are set up at the corners of 10th and Franklin and 11th and Franklin. There are also two drive-through booths set up in the parking lot across from Bristol Meyers on the corner of St. Joe and the Lloyd. The remaining schedule for sales is as follows:

Week 2

Thursday, October 1st - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Friday, October 2nd - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, October 3rd - Noon to 9:00 PM

Sunday, October 4th - Noon to 6:00 PM

Week 3

Thursday, October 8th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Friday, October 9th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, October 10th - 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Tickets are 1 for $5.00, 3 for $10.00, 20 for $20.00, and 50 for $40.00 with the grand prize drawing scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 p.m. during a live stream on the Club's Facebook page.

Half the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Club's general donation fund and distributed to schools, churches, and other non-profit organizations who request funding through their website. The other half will go to the holder of the winning ticket.

The half pot isn't the only way you can help the organizations who are scrambling to fill the funding gap created by the cancellation of this year's Fall Festival. Many of the groups who normally set up booths on Franklin Street are setting them up at their locations for what some are calling the "Faux Festival."

We've also come up with a way you can support those organizations and look stylish at the same time with a line of t-shirt and sweatshirt designs you can see and purchase below. All the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Nut Club's general fund.