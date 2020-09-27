Meet Our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village – TOPI

Maybe we should call TOPI our Pursday Pet of the Week! The sweet kitty, kitty is available for adoption at It Takes a Village.

TOPI is a 4-month-old male kitten with a luxurious tabby coat featuring thick, black stripes. TOPI has been in a foster home with his sister, THORA, who is also available for adoption (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). TOPI is incredibly playful and his foster family reports he especially loves chasing a ball and wrestling with his sister. Complete an adoption application at ITVrescue.org to add this fun boy to your family! If you're interested in adopting TOPI, please apply first at ITVrescue.org.

All of our animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered and FIV/FeLV-tested