Boonville And Evansville Police Departments Selling Pink Badges For Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Boonville and Evansville Police Departments would like to show support, with pink police badges.

These pink Boonville Police Department badges are being sold for $10 a piece. They feature high-quality materials and your choice between wax, velcro, or plain backing so you can show your support on virtually anything.

All of the proceeds from the badges sold will go directly to the American Cancer Society. If you would like to order one to show your support to those battling cancer as well as the Boonville Police Department, you can do so by ordering through the post below.

In the past, the Evansville Police Department have sold pink badges as well. Several officers will be showing off their new pink badges in support of those battling cancer. They will continue that tradition this year. A portion of the proceeds from each badge purchased by officers will be donated to Deaconess Cancer and Oncology.