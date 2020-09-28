Indiana DNR Looking For Vanderburgh County Cornfield Vandals

The Indiana DNR took to social media regarding the destruction of this cornfield in southern Vanderburgh County.

The photo they shared might look like something out if the movie "Signs", but extraterrestrials did not damage this corn field, it was in fact, humans "having some fun".

This "fun" that they had is called vandalizing, and it is illegal to do so. That's why the Indiana DNR is asking for the public's help with finding these vandals. While all we have to go on is a photo of the damage they caused to the crops, someone has to know something, maybe even drove by while they were in the process of driving around in the field.

If you may have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact ICO Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

https://www.facebook.com/INdnrlawenforcement/posts/4385226654851838

