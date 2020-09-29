Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Expanding Non-Profit Give Back to All of October

A few weeks ago, Showplace Cinemas announced they were going to do their part to help local non-profits fill the fundraising gap from the cancellation of this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival by donating 10% of sales to a different organization each day during what would have been Fall Festival week. After receiving requests from other non-profits to be involved, the owners have announced they're expanding the give back through nearly the entire month of October.

The fundraiser will happen exclusively at Showplace Newburgh's Family Entertainment Center, as the company has temporarily closed all other locations except Showplace East in Evansville. While the movie theater at the Newburgh location is closed, the Burgh House restaurant, arcade, bowling alley, and laser tag all remain open. The 10% give back will come from sales of those features as well as the sale of gift cards.

Below is the complete list of non-profits and the dates their give backs will take place according to a press release provided by Showplace Cinemas.

Oct. 2: Delta Zeta Sorority

Oct. 3: Pride of Bosse Band

Oct. 4: Central Band Boosters

Oct. 6: St. Peters Highland UCC

Oct. 7: Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Oct. 8: Evansville Rescue Mission

Oct. 9: VHS

Oct. 10: Mater Dei Band Boosters

Oct. 11: Youth Resources

Oct. 12: St. Wendel

Oct. 13: Evansville Day School

Oct. 14: Chandler UMC

Oct. 16: Tau Kappa Epsilon

Oct. 17: Good Shepherd

Oct. 18: Special Olympics

Oct. 19: Restore Outreach

Oct. 21: Granted

Oct. 22: St James West UMC

Oct. 23: It Takes a Village

Oct. 24: Newburgh Youth Soccer

Oct. 25: FJ Reitz Instrumental Music

The cancellation of the Fall Festival has left the various organizations who would normally set up food booths all along Franklin Street scrambling to find ways to make up the money they'll miss out on this year. Many have decided to set their booths up at their respective locations and sell some of the products they're famous for to fill the hole. You can find the complete list of booths, the products they're selling, and the dates they'll be open here.

[Source: Showplace Cinemas]