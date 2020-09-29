Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Expanding Non-Profit Give Back to All of October
A few weeks ago, Showplace Cinemas announced they were going to do their part to help local non-profits fill the fundraising gap from the cancellation of this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival by donating 10% of sales to a different organization each day during what would have been Fall Festival week. After receiving requests from other non-profits to be involved, the owners have announced they're expanding the give back through nearly the entire month of October.
The fundraiser will happen exclusively at Showplace Newburgh's Family Entertainment Center, as the company has temporarily closed all other locations except Showplace East in Evansville. While the movie theater at the Newburgh location is closed, the Burgh House restaurant, arcade, bowling alley, and laser tag all remain open. The 10% give back will come from sales of those features as well as the sale of gift cards.
Below is the complete list of non-profits and the dates their give backs will take place according to a press release provided by Showplace Cinemas.
- Oct. 2: Delta Zeta Sorority
- Oct. 3: Pride of Bosse Band
- Oct. 4: Central Band Boosters
- Oct. 6: St. Peters Highland UCC
- Oct. 7: Albion Fellows Bacon Center
- Oct. 8: Evansville Rescue Mission
- Oct. 9: VHS
- Oct. 10: Mater Dei Band Boosters
- Oct. 11: Youth Resources
- Oct. 12: St. Wendel
- Oct. 13: Evansville Day School
- Oct. 14: Chandler UMC
- Oct. 16: Tau Kappa Epsilon
- Oct. 17: Good Shepherd
- Oct. 18: Special Olympics
- Oct. 19: Restore Outreach
- Oct. 21: Granted
- Oct. 22: St James West UMC
- Oct. 23: It Takes a Village
- Oct. 24: Newburgh Youth Soccer
- Oct. 25: FJ Reitz Instrumental Music
The cancellation of the Fall Festival has left the various organizations who would normally set up food booths all along Franklin Street scrambling to find ways to make up the money they'll miss out on this year. Many have decided to set their booths up at their respective locations and sell some of the products they're famous for to fill the hole. You can find the complete list of booths, the products they're selling, and the dates they'll be open here.
You can also help by purchasing one of the Fall Festival-inspired shirt designs we've created. All the proceeds from the shirt sales will donated to the West Side Nut Club's general fund for distribution to the organizations who request it. See the designs, along with the purchase links below.
[Source: Showplace Cinemas]