Ever Dreamed Of Working In a Library? EVPL Is Hiring
I know that I may be in the minority here, but I've always thought it would be cool to work in a library. I've always been a bit of a book worm and the idea of working surrounded by the creativity and genius written in the volumes that a library holds is just really appealing to me.
If you happen to also be of the book worm persuasion, a job at the Evansville Vanderburgh Library's Oaklyn branch might be for you. They are currently hiring to fill two positions.
Full-Time Customer Experience Representative: Pay is $10.10 per hour and includes full time benefits. Eligible applicants should have a a high school diploma or GED, at least some customer service experience and reliable transportation.
Experience Facilitator: Pay starts at $13.24 per hour and requires a valid drivers license. Eligible applicants should also have a Bachelor's degree in a related field and some experience working with people of all ages and must also maintain a professional library accreditation through the Indiana State Library.
To learn more about the jobs available with the EVPL visit their hiring center here.
