Disney’s Next Live-Action Adaptation Could Have a Huge Star In It

First off, this is pretty much two big stories all wrapped up into one. Why? Well, I have stumbled upon some pretty exciting news in regards to Disney’s next big live-action adaptation of a classic cartoon movie.

So, it’s no secret that Disney has had some pretty big success with revising a lot of their classic films. Granted, they have reimagined some of their most popular films, i.e. Beaty and the Beast, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. It now appears that they will be going a little deeper into their giant vault to reimagine some of their smaller titles. One of those being a personal favorite of mine, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

I know this wasn’t one of the companies most successful films, but I think it’s one of their best. It’s just a fun animated adventure movie. If you remake it with today’s technology, I think it would look so cool. Imagine getting to see The Lost City of Atlantis on the big screen like that!

Now, who exactly is going to be in this thing? Obviously, there isn’t a lot of information out there yet. The movie is still very early in the development stages. However, there is one name floating around that would make me want to see this movie even more. Ryan Reynolds. Yes! Deadpool himself is rumored to be taking part in the remake of Atlantis. The only downside is that he is not going to be playing Milo Thatch, the original's protagonist. Instead, he would be taking the role of Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke. Who, SPOILER ALERT, ends up being the bad guy.

It would be interesting to see Reynolds in this type of role. The stern evil army guy isn’t who you usually see him as. However, I’m sure it will still be very entertaining. Again, there isn’t a whole lot more on this potential film. But, I’m just glad that Atlantis: The Lost Empire could get this remake. I think it’s one of the best Disney movies and a live-action version could be really, really cool.