Double Food, Double Trucks: Food Trucks @Farm 57 Now Wed & Thurs
The folks out at Farm 57 have been having so much fun with the weekly Food Trucks at the Farm, they have decided to host it twice a week. That's right, beginning this week, Food Trucks at Farm 57 will be every Wednesday and Thursday 4:30 P.M.-8:00 P.M.
Tonight (September 30) Lindsey Williams will be performing. We stopped by and saw him in July, and he is an amazing entertainer. You bring lawn chairs or tailgate in your vehicle. The shop at Farm 57 is cool to check out. There is locally-themed merchandise, adult beverages and Jeni's Ice Cream.
