Another Chance for Animals Taking Chili Orders for Chili Dog Walk

Another Chance for Animals is an Evansville foster based rescue that does a lot of great work in our community. They work hard to pull animals from Evansville Animal Control and get them into foster homes. But they can't do that work without volunteers and funding. They're hosting their annual Chili Dog Walk on October 24th which is a big and fun fundraiser for them. You can pre-order your chili now.

Please preregister for the walk to get in on the whole walk package. Vaccine clinic is first come and limited to the vaccines that we have on hand. Chili is pre-sale only and made by Aimee Blume. We do a short walk on the grounds to show off our dogs. We have a Low cost vaccine clinic, vendors, concessions and a silent auction! This link will take you to the ordering place:

Along with the chili dog walk, they'll also be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic that day as well. The low cost vaccine clinic will take place on October 24th from 10A-1P at the Vanderburgh County 4-H grounds. It is first come first served. Costs are as follows:

$15 rabies for cats and dogs

$15 5-way vaccine for dogs

$15 Bordetella

$15 3-way vaccine for cats

$15 microchips

If your pets are up to date on vaccines, but aren't microchipped, I highly recommend getting them chipped if you can. This clinic also takes place at their Chili Dog Walk where order up some chili, and all proceeds go back to ACA. If you'd like to pre-order chili, you can do so by clicking here.