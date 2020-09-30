See Photos From Abandoned Southern Indiana Amusement Park You Can Hike Through

Rose Island was once a thriving amusement park in southern Indiana, but was abandoned after a devastating flood in 1937. Now you can hike through the abandoned park.

Rose Island isn't too far from the Tri-State. In fact it's about 2 hours from Evansville. It would be perfect for a day trip to get some fresh air. Recently on Facebook I found a cool group called Abandoned/Haunted Indiana which shares all kinds of cool creepy finds in Indiana. In the group I asked about Rose Island and Terry Carr came in with a ton of cool photos from a recent trip to Rose Island. Terry has allowed me to share the photos here. Check them out below!