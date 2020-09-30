Evansville Regional is the first airport in the Hoosier State and only the sixth in the United States to receive the Global Health Accreditation. The accreditation is an industry-approved, third-party assessment and validation that the airport is maintaining a facility that is both safe and hygienic for both travelers and airport employees.

According to the press release, Evv Executive director, Nate Hahn said,

“The safety of our passengers and employees is and always has been our top priority at EVV, and this important accreditation is another testament to our unwavering commitment. Our EVV team, comprised of airport, airline and tenant staff, continue working diligently to deliver a world-class experience, and we are pleased to receive this important validation of our collaborative efforts.”

The areas of performance that were assessed for the accreditations include include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing , protection of the staff and the physical layout of the airport, as well as passenger communications and passenger facilities.

To learn more about the accreditation received by Evansville Regional Airport, you can visit FlyEVV.com.