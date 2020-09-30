Evansville’s Feline Fix Needs Donations To Cover TNR Vet Bills

One Evansville non-profit is asking for the communities help to pay down their large veterinary bill. Feline Fix is a 501 c 3 Trap Neuter & Return program that focuses on reducing the feral and stray cat populations humanely.

If you are unaware, a single female cat can produce dozens of kittens in her lifetime with each of her female kittens producing dozens more. One un-sterilized female cat and one in-tact male cat can result in literally hundreds-of-thousands of offspring. According to Humane.org,

Female cats can breed three times a year and have an average of 4 kittens per litter. In seven years, one unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats

This is where Feline Fix, and other organizations like it, come in with their TNR - Trap, Neuter & Return - program. Their volunteers, along with the help of the community, trap stray, feral or "community" cats. These cats are then seen by a veterinarian to be surgically and humanely sterilized and then re-released back where they were found. This is a wonderful resource as it keeps colonies of cats from growing exponentially while still allowing the animals to live out their lives.

But the mission of Feline Fix doesn't end with stray and feral cats. They also help pet owners in the community with a low-cost option for spay and neuter for their cats and because of their most recent efforts to reduce the births of more kittens, they have racked up a hefty vet bill. In a recent post to social media, the organization shared that bill - along with the number of cats that they were able to help - 94 cats in total.

We are broke. Feline Fix spent $3,995.00 at the Public Vet spay and neuter clinic this weekend. We brought in a total of 47 trapped cats and helped people in the community with pets or stray cats pay for another 47 cats. 94 cats total!!! In total 219 cats were fixed this weekend!!!

So how can you help them continue their mission to reduce the cat population in our area? By making a tax-deductible donation to Feline Fix through their website.