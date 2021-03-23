A pasta manufacture based out of Evanston, Illinois has issued a recall for meat and poultry pasta products that they produced between October 5, 2019 and March 12, 2021. The products manufactured by Avanza Pasta, LLC were distributed to retailers, restaurants and distributors in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the ravioli and tortellini products included in the recall were produced and distributed "without the benefit of federal inspection." The products do not include an establishment number or a mark verifying USDA inspection. The issue. was noticed during the Food Safety and Inspection Service in-service surveillance.

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from any of the 2,237 pounds of pasta products being recalled, there is concern that some of the products impacted by the recall could be hanging out in consumer's freezers. Some of the brands these products are sold under include,

AMBROSINO'S

CALABRIA IMPORTS

CONTE DI SAVOIA

COUNTRYSIDE FRESH MARKETS

FRANKIE'S DELI

GENE'S

MARKETPLACE ON OAKTON

MINELLI MEAT & DELI

NATURE'S BEST

PIATTO'S PRONTO

PRISCO'S FAMILY MARKET

S&T PROVISIONS

TONY'S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS

VESUVIO BAKERY AND DELI

AVANZA PASTA

FRATELLIO'S

CAPUTO

ZEPPE'S ITALIAN MARKET

Now is definitely a good time to check your freezer to see if you have any of the recalled products tucked away in there. To see the full list of specific products from these brands and to get additional information about the recall, visit FISA.USDA.gov.

