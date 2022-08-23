Midwest Man Pleads With Hobby Lobby Facebook Group to Ban His Wife in Hilarious Post

Oh, it's that time of year. The time when we start decorating our home for consecutive upcoming holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations abound.

For me and many others, Hobby Lobby is where it's at. I love that store so much, that I joined a Facebook group with other Hobby Lobby fanatics. Everyone in the group shares great tips, tricks, and hacks to make the most of what I like to call, the decorating season.

Occasionally, someone will post funny stuff, related to Hobby Lobby decorating, in the fanatic group. A status posted last week had me cracking up. It sounds like something my husband would do. He would try to plead with the admin of the group to ban me so I won't send money at Hobby Lobby trying to make the FB decorating tips come to life in our house.

Ohio man hilariously pleads with Hobby Lobby Fanatic Facebook group to ban wife

Here is what Curt Bolin had to say,

Dear Admin, please block my wife from this group. Too many ideas lead to spending money which leads to redecorating which leads to me having to paint which leads to an afternoon of picking out one color which leads to spending more money at the hardware/lumber yard, which leads to me not being able to watch football. Thank you for your assistance in this matter. Sincerely, all husbands everywhere.

The comments on his status were equally as funny.

