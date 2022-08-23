Owensboro Wrestler appears AEW Programming

An Owensboro wrestler got his time to shine on one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world twice in one week!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has quickly become one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world over the past three years. The company features many big-name wrestlers such as Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, John Moxley, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and more who have either made a name for themself on another promotion such as WWE or have become popular as homegrown talents within AEW. The company has also been a great place to highlight independent wrestlers to give them the opportunity to show the world what they got. That's exactly what happened to one Owensboro wrestler this week.

Mikalis Ioakimides, who wrestles under the name of Mickey Midas, has been a fan of professional wrestling his whole life. The Owensboro man was in theatre and gymnastics as a kid and wanted to find a way to combine the two. So, professional wrestling was ideal. He started training at age 15 in the back of Bobby Wilson's furniture store. Mikalis tells me:

For my 16th birthday my mother built a barn in my backyard and bought a wrestling ring for me to train in. I remember spending hours training everyday after school with my friends.

Throughout the years, Mikalis has trained with several notable names in the wrestling business such as Rip Rodgers, and has wrestled such talents as WWE superstar Rob Conway, IMPACT Superstar Kongo Kong, IMPACT Superstar Trey Miguel, MLW Superstar Myron Reed, and IMPACT Superstar Su Yung. Mickey Midas has traveled all over the country showcasing his high-flying and innovative abilities in the ring. It was only a matter of time before he got the opportunity to show the world what he could do...

Micky Midas on AEW Programming

On Wednesday, August 17th, Micky Midas made his debut on AEW Dynamite in one of the biggest segments of the show, when he broke up a scuffle between two of the biggest names in the company, CM Punk and John Moxley. You can see Mikey in the video below:

That was just the beginning for him in AEW. Mickey got the chance to show off his skills in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation, which premiered on AEW's YouTube channel on Monday, August 22nd. He made his AEW debut in a mixed tag team match where he and Queen Aminata faced the team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz.

As someone who has shared a locker room with Mikalis (Mickey), I couldn't be happier for the guy. He's insanely talented in the ring, and more importantly, a great guy. Mickey had a great showing in his match, and now the sky is the limit for him. Check out Mickey Midas' in-ring debut on AEW Dark: Elevation below. Mickey's match is the opening contest of the show.

