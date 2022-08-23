Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”

Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.

Looks Like a Flower or Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

My very first thought, when seeing the picture, was that this thing is some sort of flower. It definitely has a flower's shape but not its color. My next thought was that this reminded me of something you might find on an alien planet in some science fiction movie. More specifically, the picture reminded me of Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors. For the record, it is NOT a man-eating plant from another planet. So, if it isn't a flower and it isn't a plant from outer space, then what is it?

Earthstar fungi Barb Martin via Facebook loading...

Wait...It's a Mushroom?

Yep, this neat little thing is a fungus known as the Earthstar (of the genus Geastrum). There are over 60 different types of Earthstars and they can be found in wooded areas all around the world. They may be pretty common, but that doesn't mean they are commonly found or seen - this is a first for me.

Can I Eat an Earthstar?

Sure, I guess you can eat it, but you probably don't want to. Earthstars are not poisonous, but they don't taste good, either. Their bitter taste makes them pretty much inedible.

