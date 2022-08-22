A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?

I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult enough that I still remember the incident after 35 years. My pup and I were driving down the road when we met three guys in a car directly in front of us. They passed us and then proceeded to slow down. I wasn't sure if they were distracted, so after a while when there was an opening, I decided to pass them. That's when things got scary! They sped up and hung out the window to make disgusting gestures. I had nowhere to go, and a car was coming head-on in my lane. The guys didn't care. I had to react fast to avoid a head-on collision. It shook me to the core. I drove directly to the police station and gave them information about the vehicle. It was so traumatic!

AVOID DISTRACTIONS AND STAY ALERT WHEN DRIVING AT NIGHT

Reece Mayfield is a beautiful young lady with her entire life ahead of her. She had no idea that all of her hopes and dreams could have come to an end over the weekend. Luckily, her quick thinking may have saved her life. Reece is brave to share her story to hopefully help someone else that may end up in the same situation. This is what took place on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

"I was told it would be a good idea to make this post so heads up to all the ladies who are out and about or who drive alone late at night. On Friday night at around 10:30 pm, I was followed from the riverfront and trapped on 405 by two vehicles- the one of main concern being a maroon-colored Chevrolet truck with its mirrors busted out and no license plate. He stopped all of a sudden after going around 55 mph and I was inches away from hitting him. I thought he or a car in front of him had hit a deer or had a medical emergency of some kind. However, after a minute or two of sitting behind him (his hazards weren’t on or anything), I edged forward to see if I could go around. That’s when a silver van (I, unfortunately, don’t know the model or anything) edged behind me with its lights off. The truck in front moved to the middle of the road preventing me from passing while the van kept pinning me in. Honking my horn did nothing. After realizing the possible severity of the situation and realizing how suspicious it was, I called my mom and told her about the situation. She told me to get out of there but being the road was narrow and the truck kept blocking me, I had to maneuver as quickly as I could through the driveway next to me.", Reece shared

This is why it's important to avoid distractions and pay attention to your surroundings at all times. Especially, when driving alone at night. Who knows how long she was being followed? Or, how long she may have been targeted at the river.

OMG! How scary! I have heard several other stories from the same area. Our world has become a crazy one. It's a shame that we have to be scared of going about our normal routines. - Allison Murphy Wright

Wow, Reece. Praise God you are ok! I bet you were shaken up and yet you carried on with the festivities yesterday. - Jan McClary Serumgard

I saw your post from someone else who shared it. The exact same thing happened to me 15 years ago! A very scary situation. Still kinda haunts me today. Glad you thought quickly and were able to get out safely! - Carrie Simmons Osborne

REECE MAYFIELD WANTS TO WARN OTHERS

"Luckily nothing became of the strange event and I’m ok- but just a friendly reminder to always be prepared, especially at night and when alone. Never get out of your vehicle or roll down your window unless you absolutely know the person coming toward you is of no concern. And don’t do what I did and think it’s not a big deal- call the police if you’re in a suspicious situation. It’s always better to be safe rather than sorry- and in today's world, the worst is becoming more common!", Reece concluded

Reese, thank you for sharing. I’m so thankful that you made it out. They were definitely up to something! I know your parents had to be a nervous wreck. God had His hand on you!!! - Lori Clements

The incident was reported. Everyone be safe out there. - Mandy Roberts Mayfield

CHELSIE DENNIS SHARES SOMETHING SIMILAR THAT HAPPENED RECENTLY

"Something similar to this happened to me on Friday. I was headed to McDonald's on 54 and I stopped behind a car at the stop sign there in front of Kohls. Well, all of a sudden he started backing up. I laid on my horn to alert them I was behind them and they just kept backing up and stopping, backing up and stopping. I tried backing up but there was a car behind me. Finally, the car behind me pulled around allowing me to back up and go around. I had Jason on the phone at the time and he said there have been reports of people intentionally making you hit them to get you out of the car. They are doing this in broad daylight even. Another one I’ve seen is them putting zip ties on the passenger back door handle where you can’t see it to mark you as a single woman who routinely travels alone. I always have my gun in the car. Especially if I have my baby! Be safe. Always use caution and run when possible!", Chelsie remembered



I'm glad this traumatic event had a happy ending. I'm glad Reese shared her story to help save others from a worse fate. Stay safe and always be ready to protect yourself.

