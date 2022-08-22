‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shurb in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub.

There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.

Why is Burning Bush Considered Invasive?

While it is a beautiful landscaping plant that turns bright red in the fall, it has been identified as a threat to the natural area because it produces a lot of seeds that sprout and force out other native plants.

Then, there's also a threat of the roots causing damage to your pipes. It could cost you a lot of headaches and money. Take this post for example:

"Bounty" on Burning Bush in Warrick County

While people may be reluctant to get rid of this plant due to the fact that it makes their landscaping look really nice, that doesn't change the fact that it is still an invasive species. While it might not be as aggressive as other invasive shrubs, according to a post from the Warrick County Soil & Water Conservation, "its ability to grow under a mature canopy and prolific fruiting make it a shrub of enough concern to be ranked a significant threat."

That's why the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has put out a burning bush bounty. If you find this invasive shrub on your property, the WISP will reward you with a free native shrub for the removal and destruction of your burning bush. For more information on this bounty, see the post below.

