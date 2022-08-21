Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Zoom Through Downtown Chicago

If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today.

Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.

Wow. Not just the sight, but the sound. Incredible.

If you'd like to road trip to Chicago to watch them perform, the US Navy Blue Angels will be in the skies over the Windy City this weekend along with the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

What's it like to fly with the Blue Angels? One of WGN's personalities can tell you as Marcus Leshock went for a ride.

If you don't already, make sure to follow the Blue Angels on Facebook, Instagram and their official website. They are among the elite pilots in our armed forces. You can also get the official schedule and updates for the Chicago Air & Water Show on their official website, too.

