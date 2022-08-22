When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?

The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.

Three Dogs in a Pickup, NC 2018

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

As I was doing some research on this, I found that it is illegal to transport dogs in the bed of a truck in a few states. These states, according to the Animal Legal & Historical Center, include California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Each state has different laws regarding that. So, it appears that it isn't illegal for pets to ride in the bed of your truck in the state of Indiana. However, just because it is legal, doesn't mean that it should be done because it is very unsafe for the dog.

Dog riding in the back of a truck

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, this practice is unsafe for not only the dogs but other drivers too.

If the dog leaps, falls or is thrown from a pickup truck, oncoming drivers instinctively swerve to miss him, which can cause other problems. I’ve treated many dogs hurt this way, and all had broken bones or other serious, painful injuries. One young Newfoundland that jumped out an open car window suffered permanent nerve damage to a front leg that required amputation. Putting a dog in the back of an open pickup truck on a hot day also subjects him to sunburn and burns to his paws from the hot metal bed. Other hazards are rain, snow, tree branches and road debris—which hits the dog’s eyes at the speed the vehicle is moving. Leashing doesn’t help. Dogs leashed in the back of a pickup have been strangled or dragged behind the truck by their leashes. The safest way for a dog to ride in a pickup is buckled into a seatbelt harness in the cab. If he must be in the pickup’s bed, he should be in a well-ventilated kennel with solid top and sides to protect him from debris. The kennel, which must be firmly anchored to the truck, should be large enough for the dog to stand and lie down comfortably but not so large that he’ll get tossed around if the driver swerves or brakes hard.

While it may not be illegal in the state of Indiana, local ordinances in your town/county could vary. You'll want to know what your local officials say in regards to transporting a dog in your truck bed, as rules/regulations will be a little different. However, the best practices for transporting dogs in a truck would be to keep them inside of the vehicle for their safety, and the safety of other drivers in the area.

