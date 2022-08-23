Big News Announced For World’s Largest Corn Maze In Illinois

The world's largest corn maze located in Illinois announced this year's opening day and theme.

Corn Mazes Are Big In Illinois

I realize that corn mazes are a big deal in Illinois. I'm sad to admit that I've never experienced one. I guess I missed out on the big craze. I don't even remember any being around when I was a kid. By the time they became popular, I felt like I was too old to enjoy them.

World's Largest Title Adds Interest To Everything

Even though corn mazes aren't really on my radar, adding the title world's largest instantly gets my attention. Who knew the world's largest corn maze was located in Illinois? Now, I'm interested in checking it out.

Where Is The World's Largest Corn Maze In Illinois

If you're looking for the world's largest corn maze, it's located at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois.

According to richardsonadventurefarm.com,

Many farms have cool corn mazes, but not many can live up to the size and detail of the Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze! With its 9 - 10 miles of trail winding through 28 acres of live corn, you are in for a challenge and a treat!

Big News From Richardson Adventure Farm

Recently, Richard Adventure Farm made a couple of big announcements about the world's largest corn maze.

Opening day will be on September 10th.

The theme for this year's corn maze will be James Bond.

According to nbcchicago.com,

From a bird's-eye view, the corn maze will display 007 actors Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan, as well as the iconic casino in Monaco that set the stage for several films, and the spy's car of choice, an Aston Martin.

Another Illinois World Record

Do you remember a few months back when Illinois broke the record for the largest fruit display with bananas? Too bad, they couldn't have happened at the same time and place

For more info, HERE.

Tiny Illinois Town is in Guinness Book of World Records 12 Times One very small Illinois town has built themselves into a giant across the globe and I'll bet you didn't even know. Neither did I. A whole lotta wow going on.