Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September

Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.

Better Books Sale Coming to Willard Library September 6th - 9th

The Better Books Sale will take place over four days inside the Browning Gallery on the lower level of the library during those days' business hours (9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 6th and 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 7th through Friday, September 9th). According to the event info on the Willard Public Library Facebook page, the sale will feature "books that are considered rare, antique, and part of special collections." There will also be "1st Editions, High School and University Yearbooks."

Unlike the Summer Book Sale the Library hosted in early June which featured paperback books for 50 cents and hardcovers for $1.00, the books available during the Better Book Sale will be priced individually. However, the cost will change depending on what day you stop by.

During the first two days, the books will be at full price. On day three (Thursday), all prices on the remaining books will be cut in half, and on the final day, books will be sold by the bag at a flat rate. This begs the question, do you go on the first days, find a few books you like, but leave them there and take a gamble on the hope no one else will buy them before you come back on day three to snag them at half-price? Or, do you snatch them up when you have the chance at full price? Decisions, decisions.

However you choose to approach it, and regardless of how much you pay, the Library will accept cash, check, or credit card as payment.

The sale is open to the general public. Library membership is not required.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Friends of Willard Library, "an organization of volunteers helping to preserve the rich history" of the facility.

Another Way to Support Willard Library

If you can't make it to the book sale, but would still like to help FoWL, the group has an online store available where you can purchase Library-themed clothing and accessories such as Grey Lady t-shirts, Willard Library travel mugs, Christmas ornaments, hats, and more.

