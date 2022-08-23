Shadowlands: Festival of Fear & Family Fall Festivities Returning to Jones Orchard in TN

Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.

Pick your own produce

Jones Orchard, located 10 miles north of Elvis Presley's Memphis, has a brag-worthy amount of acres dedicated to fruit and vegetable growing.



There are so many things to "pick" from, that you'll want to leave with a little bit of everything. One-hundred ten acres have been devoted to peaches alone and the orchard offers more than 20 varieties!

An additional 50 acres grow apples, pumpkins, strawberries, and so much more. It's of these 50 acres where you can pick your own produce during the harvesting season. With all the many types of fruits on the property, there is a generous stock of jams, and jellies, all jarred up and ready to purchase for a take-home treat.

Fall-themed festivities

Sometimes the best way to create family memories is to get lost, in a 10-acre corn maze that is! It is hard to resist such a classic fall staple as a corn maze, and with how sprawling the Jones Orchard corn maze is, it is also a fantastic and fun way to get in your daily "steps." This tradition at the orchard dates back to 2005 and has been a yearly favorite since. The maze typically opens near the beginning of October. While visiting, remember to enjoy a hayride and pumpkin picking, as well as interactive games like the Farm Scene Investigation and Monster Mystery.

Shadowlands: Festival of Fear Horror Attraction

Speaking of spooky, there is more than what meets the eye at Jones Orchard. Opening day for Shadowlands: Festival of Fear is October 7th. This is an annual horror attraction that takes place at Jones Orchard. While there are no age restrictions, it is recommended that all guests ages 13 and under are accompanied by an adult. For more information on their haunted attraction please visit: jonesshadowlands.com.

