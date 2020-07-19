Massive Cave Hidden In Kentucky Woods Is Up For Sale and It’s Amazing [GALLERY]

Caves are so awesome. One of my favorite shows on Netflix is Dark and the entire story surrounds around a cave entrance and what's inside. I'm the kind of person who see's a cave and has to go in. At church camp, one year, we went so far into a cave that we had to crawl through the tunnels. That's the only time I have ever done anything that extreme in a cave. I love them, but don't want to get stuck inside one.

Kentucky is so full of incredible caves. Mammoth Cave is a magnificent sight to see. I highly recommend going there and taking one of the tours. I have often thought about what actually living in the cave would have have been like for prehistoric people. So, nice and cool in the summer and just right in the winter. Granted, a bit dark, but if it's your cave, you would feel completely protected. Wouldn't it be great to own a cave?

I know quite a few people who have small caves other property, nothing you could really stay inside of though. But, when searching for strange and unique things, like I often do, I came across an enormous cave, for sale, hidden in the woods of Kentucky. Take a look!

The price of the land with the forest, creek and the cave are priced at $139,000. The potential for the land is endless. I wish I had the money to buy it myself. If you would like more info on the property, please contact listing agent Greg Meade with Whitetail Properties, HERE.

