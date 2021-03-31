Lost Your Ass? Evansville Animal Control Knows Where to Find It

Now that's a headline I never thought I'd write! A donkey was spotted on Evansville's west side and the post has gone viral in hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

The black and white spotted donkey, seen in the Facebook post below, was spotted running loose with a bridle and a blue lead. Unfortunately, Evansville Animal Care and Control were not able to get close enough to the animal to bring it into their care, despite numerous calls from concerned citizens who have noticed it on the run on Evansville's west side.

If you happen to recognize the dislocated donkey, you may want to contact Evansville Animal Care and Control so they can help you make contact with it.

Now, over the years, we've shared stories of all kinds of things both lost and found. There was that time someone found a class ring in Shawnee National Forest that had been missing for 39 years and was returned to it's original owner - there's even video of the reunion.

Then there was that time that what was believed to be a mammoth skeleton was found in the Ohio River. And we can't forget the time that a cat was found inside of a couch purchased from a thrift store in Henderson.

Those aren't the only things that have been lost - and found - in the Tri-state either. Remember when $10,000 of meth was found along an Indiana highway? Or when an alligator was found at Kentucky Lake last year? And let's not forget the naked man found passed out on a tractor in Huntingburg last summer. Needless to say, there are plenty of weird stories of animals, things and people being lost and found.

