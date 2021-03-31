Burdette Park Aquatic Center Welcomes New Water Feature

I told you a few weeks ago the exciting news that Burdette Park would be reopening the Aquatic Center for summer 2021 and boy, are we ready!

I love spring. It's great that the air is starting to warm ever so slightly and the sun is starting to shine a little more but I live for summer! Give me 85 degree days and sunshine all day, every day and I would be a happy woman.

Of course, summer 2020 looked unlike any we've ever known with the pandemic shutting down most of our favorite summertime activities, including trips to Burdette Park's Aquatic Center. But we get it. It was for the safety of everyone that they didn't open up last year. However, with the increase in vaccines for the coronavirus comes the reopening of many of our favorites, including at Burdette!

When I shared the news a few weeks ago that Burdette would be reopening the Aquatic Center, it included letting you know that they would be selling season passes beginning April 1st and they even teased that we'd be seeing "several new features.

One of those new features includes a friendly face, and water feature, for 2021. Her name? Sadie the Sea Turtle and she has a big smile on her face as she prepares to greet visitors young and old. The massive seas turtled fountain is sure to leave a smile on your face too. The Aquatic Center will open for the season on May 29th and will be open from 10am - 6pm Monday through Thursday, 10am - 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and Noon - 7pm on Sundays. To learn more about admission and how to purchase a season pass, you can visit BurdettePark.org.

