Nerf Hiring A ‘Chief Tik Tok Officer’

Nerf guns have been a part of my life since I was in college. They were invented in 1989 and my brother, sister and I all got one for Christmas. The only thing we love more than competition is combat. Water guns used to be out go too, but the invention of the Nerf gun brought our battles into the house.

At the time of their invention, Nerf guns were pretty generic. Basically, there was one model and it wasn't a gun at all, it was a ball shooter. You had a long shooter with 2 balls. It was nothing like the Nerf products sold today.

I wish we had videos of our epic Nerf battles, but there was no video back then. If only we would have had Tik Tok, we might have gone viral.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a fan of Nerf guns and Tik Tok videos, Nerf has a job for you. They are hiring a new Chief TikTok Officer, or CTO, to make 10 to 12 TikTok videos a month. This job is nothing to quit your current employment for, it only lasts for three months. If you are interested in applying, yes, it's legit, you can apply by posting a Nerf TikTok video, using the hashtag #NerfAppreciation through Friday. (April 2, 2021)

Who knows, if you get the job and kill it with your creative vision and editing skills, it may turn into a permanent gig. Wouldn't that be amazing, to have a real job playing with Nerf guns all day?

[Hasbro]

You Can Play Cornhole Mini Golf Style In Kentucky