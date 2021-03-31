Did You Know You Can Rent a Cabin at Lincoln State Park for your Next Staycation?

Lincoln State Park is just about 30 minutes from Evansville, and is the perfect distance for your next staycation. If you're looking for some fun things to do this summer, but aren't really wanting to travel too far, Lincoln State Park would be the perfect place to go.

Get our free mobile app

Not only is it a short drive from Evansville there's so much to do there. First off you can rent a cabin that sleeps up to 6 people for only $70/night. You and five friends could go for a whole week and spend less than $100/person. Maybe you're looking for something fun to do with the family? Lincoln State Park doesn't have a shortage of fun things to do for the whole family, from fishing, to hiking and more. Maybe tent camping is more your style? They have 150 campsites available.

Check out some of the fun things you can do inside Lincoln State Park below, you could spend a week there and not run out of fun things to do, or it's perfect for a weekend getaway.