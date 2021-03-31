Dine Out for It Takes a Village on April 6th

Hudson (pictured above) is one of the many ITV animals you'll be helping out by dining out for ITV. He's currently available for adoption, if interested check out info on him, here.

It Takes a Village is a no kill rescue, and they're hosting a giveback night with Hacienda on April 6th. So on Tuesday take the coupon (pictured below) in and treat yourself to some good food! Then make sure to show your server the coupon, and a portion of your bill will go directly back to ITV. Now this is only good at the Green River road Hacienda location, so make sure you go to the right one. Eat food, save dogs? I'm in!

Here's what ITV says about the dine out event on their Facebook page:

ITV will be having its September Dine Out For Dogs at Hacienda EAST (990 South Green River Road) on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Come out and help the homeless animals of ITV while enjoying some great Mexican food! ~ Hacienda will donate 20% of their sales for the entire day (11 am - 10 pm) to ITV for every guest that gives them an ITV coupon or shows the coupon on their phone! Coupons can be printed from this page or picked up at the ITV Rescue Center (1417 N. Stockwell). ~ Purchase of gift cards and takeout orders are included! ~ Please print and share with your friends, family, or co-workers! ~ Bring your friends and family to enjoy some Mexican food and support the dogs of ITV

If you can't make it out for a full lunch or dinner that day, takeout works, or you can purchase a gift card on that day. Just make sure you present the coupon to Hacienda so they know you're there for the give back. This only works at Hacienda east on Green River Road.

