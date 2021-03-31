Evansville Police To Ramp Up School Bus Safety Patrols

The Evansville Police Department say they are ramping up patrols for school bus safety. As a motorist, there are certain rules of the road that you must follow when it comes to school buses and the EPD want to make sure you're observing those rules.

In a press release the Evansville Police Department say they plan to increase patrols watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving,

Over the next couple of months, officers will be positioned along bus stops and routes watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.

Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of Indiana's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program, the Evansville Police Department will be one of over 200 law enforcement agencies participating in the increased patrols across the Hoosier State.

“Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a very dangerous and serious offense,” said Lieutenant Paul Kirby. “We want students to arrive to school and return home safely, which is why we’re asking all motorists to drive cautiously around buses or face the consequences.” Law enforcement will be patrolling the areas of the school bus routes that have been identified by local school bus drivers as well as school transportation officials. Evansville Police won't just be looking for motorists who don't obey the school bus stop-arm. They'll also be on the lookout for motorists engaged in dangerous, reckless or distracted driving.

In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads, with one exception. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

They say that in some school districts, buses are returning to roads for the first time in a long while - nearly a year - and they want to remind motorists to stay alert and abide by the rules of the road.

