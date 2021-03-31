USI is Conducting a Lung Ultrasound Study on People Who Had COVID-19

The USI Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program is looking for people to participate in a study to look at ultrasounds of lungs in people who had COVID-19 within the last 6 months. The study will include an online survey, as well as ultrasounds of your lungs over the next 6 months.

Here's what USI says about the study:

You are invited to participate in a research study to develop artificial intelligence (AI) software for prognostic and monitoring purposes at the point of care in recovered COVID patients. This study is being conducted by Samantha Callis, Instructor and Clinical Coordinator for the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at the University of Southern Indiana. Samantha Callis can be reached at sncallis@usi.edu or 812-465-7074. This study will take approximately 10 minutes of your time for the online survey. You will be asked to complete an online survey about your COVID diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment. You will also be asked to participate in four ultrasounds following the completion of the survey.

If you are in the Evansville area, and have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months and are interested you can begin by taking their survey, here.

Since we're on the topic of COVID, as a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccine has officially opened to everyone ages 16 and up in the state of Indiana, so if you are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana all the information on getting registered, and finding vaccine clinics can be found through Coronavirus.IN.Gov/vaccine.