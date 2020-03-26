Lincoln Amphitheatre to Reschedule May and June Events

Due to efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln Amphitheater in Southern Indiana has decided to reschedule their upcoming events in May and June. These events include May 16th Captain Fantastic, May 30th All My Rowdy Friends, June 6th Samantha Fish performance, June 13th Wreking Crue and the June 26-28 Lincoln Production The Rivalry. The Reschedule dates are as follows:

Captain Fantastic (Elton John tribute) new date: July 11; originally scheduled for May 16.

All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams, Jr., tribute) new date: August 29; originally scheduled for May 30.

Samantha Fish new date: Saturday, October 3; originally scheduled for June 6.

Wreking Crue new date: August 1; originally scheduled for June 13.

The Rivalry new dates: September 11-13; originally scheduled for June 26-28.

All other performances will remain as scheduled, and the purchased tickets to these events will remain valid for the new dates. However if you are not able to attend the new dates and would like a refund, please email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com or call 812-937-2329. Please submit your order number in the email or have it ready when calling.