See What Holiday World Looked Like in the 70s [Retro Video]

Let's go back in time...Back to the 1970s, when Holiday World & Splashin' Safari was known as Santa Claus Land. I remember being terrified, yet intrigued by the Spider ride. I finally got the nerve to ride it, and I screamed until they stopped it. My apologies to everyone who suffered through that! See if you can pick out any attractions that still exist in some form at Holiday World. Oh, and listen for the 'Holiday World' reference, maybe this is what sparked the name change in 1984?

This is probably one of the most well thought out car commercials, that I have ever seen. Chrysler tied in taking the family to Santa Claus Land in the comfort of their new vehicle.

The attractions have changed, and the park has grown...But it's still a 'Holiday World', where families can create memories everyday!