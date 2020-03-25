University of Evansville Donates Much Needed Medical Equipment

The University of Evansville's Health Science programs recognized a need in our community and, like so many others, they have stepped up to do something about it. Local hospitals reached out for help and UE gladly responded by donating personal protection equipment to help protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Boxes of faces masks, boxes of exam and surgical gloves, and isolation gowns were donated by several departments, including the School of Nursing, Physician Assistant Science, and the Doctor of Physical Therapy programs.

Online classes continue for UE students, but all in-person classes have been cancelled for the rest of the semester, so it was a no-brainer to put these valuable, much needed items to good use.

Mary Kessler is the dean of UE's College of Education and Health Sciences, she says "We are proud to partner with our local hospitals to give our health science students high level experience in their respective fields. In times of need, we are honored to be able to help their efforts in any way we can."