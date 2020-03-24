It is no secret that some supplies are still in short supply amid the Covid-19 outbreak. One of those in high demand is hand sanitizer. Vapor Bank, an Evansville business specializing in electronic cigarettes, vape devices and E-liquids is offering free hand sanitizer to local first responders. According to a Facebook post, the sanitizer has been made at Vapor Bank "in accordance with the FDA guidance issued on 3/20/20." The sanitizer bottles can be picked up by area first responders at Vapor Bank's South Green River Road location, next to Frontier Liquor.



