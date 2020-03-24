Here are the Indiana Travel & Business Restrictions That Start March 25th

There's been some confusion regarding the travel and business restrictions put in place by Indiana's Governor Eric Holcomb. This should help clear up any confusion.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department have published this release in order to clarify our local law enforcement response to the Governor’s Office COVID-19 pandemic travel and business restrictions. Sheriff’s deputies and police officers have been ordered to focus on protecting citizens and local businesses from those few members of our community who might be thinking this pandemic represents an opportunity to commit crime. Anyone bold enough to take advantage of our citizens and business owners during this crisis will soon be sheltering in place at the Vanderburgh County Jail. Both Sheriff Dave Wedding and Chief Billy Bolin recognize the impact the Governor’s executive orders will have on the daily lives of our residents and business owners. The orders will impact our ability to travel, attend gatherings, conduct business and enjoy leisure and fitness activities. We ask everyone in the community to abide by the restrictions that go into effect at midnight tonight. Under Indiana Code 10-14-3-34, a person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates a state of emergency order commits a Class B Misdemeanor. Our sheriff’s deputies and police officers DO NOT want to cite anyone for violating the emergency order. We seek voluntary compliance through open dialogue and education. WE MUST protect our at-risk populations from infection so that we can give our hard working medical service providers the space they need to function at their best. We do not yet know the full extent to which COVID-19 will impact our community. This is why following the instructions of the Governor’s Office and the Health Department is absolutely critical. Please listen to and follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) concerning hand washing and social distancing. Don’t share Facebook posts from non-official sources concerning the COVID-19 virus. Don’t subscribe to or promote conspiracy theories designed only to promote fear and mistrust. Please remember to check in on our elderly and sick neighbors, while still maintaining social distance. Stay home unless you must travel to work at an essential business or to obtain food, supplies and medications. Making a good faith effort to follow the Governor’s orders now may give our community the best chance of avoiding the imposition of prolonged restrictions.

