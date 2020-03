A new week means another chance for severe weather across the Tri-State.

According to Meteorologist Ron Rhodes, it'll be a quiet and cool start to our Tuesday, which is quite literally the calm before the storm. By afternoon, storms will rumble and pack an isolated severe threat -- especially to the South -- mainly for hail.

We might see just a peak of sunshine later today with a high in the mid-50s.

